Home States Karnataka

BJP, Congress release lists of MLC candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress proposed the candidature of their candidates for the biennial election of MLCs from the Legislative Assembly, here on Wednesday.

Published: 31st May 2018 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress proposed the candidature of their candidates for the biennial election of MLCs from the Legislative Assembly, here on Wednesday. BJP has proposed five names to the Legislative Council, while the Congress has put forth four names. While the names of JD(S) candidates have been finalised, the party is expected to make an announcement regarding the same on Thursday. The candidates are expected to assume office after the term of few MLCs elected from the Assembly ends on June 17.

The five candidates from BJP are S Rudregowda, industrialist and BJP leader from Shivamogga, K P Nanjundi, owner of Sri Lakshmi Gold Palaces who joined BJP from Congress recently, N Ravikumar, BJP general secretary and close aide of Yeddyurappa, Tejaswini Gowda, women BJP leader and Raghunath Malkapure, hailing from North Karnataka and seeking a second term in the upper house.

The four candidates announced are C M Ibrahim, member of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee's (KPCC) executive committee, K Govindraj, KPCC general secretary, Aravindkumar Arali, KPCC secretary and K Harish Kumar, president of Dakshina Kannada Congress. Ibrahim and Govindraj have been Members of the Legislative Council in the past, while the other two will be candidates for the first time.

B M Farooq - who had unsuccessfully contested Rajya Sabha polls earlier this year - and likely to be inducted in the State cabinet will the first of the two JD(S) candidates . The second candidate from the party is expected to be S Subramanya, retired IAS officer and former BBMP commissioner and an official announcement regarding the same is awaited.

Seetharam disappointed

Among the major names that did not feature in the Congress candidate list included M R Seetharam, educationist and floor leader of the Council in Congress lead State government and Motamma, former leader of the opposition in Legislative Council.

When contacted, Seetharam - responding to a question - said that he was naturally disappointed, but had to abide by the decision of the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Congress MLC candidates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon