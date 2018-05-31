BJP, Congress release lists of MLC candidates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress proposed the candidature of their candidates for the biennial election of MLCs from the Legislative Assembly, here on Wednesday. BJP has proposed five names to the Legislative Council, while the Congress has put forth four names. While the names of JD(S) candidates have been finalised, the party is expected to make an announcement regarding the same on Thursday. The candidates are expected to assume office after the term of few MLCs elected from the Assembly ends on June 17.

The five candidates from BJP are S Rudregowda, industrialist and BJP leader from Shivamogga, K P Nanjundi, owner of Sri Lakshmi Gold Palaces who joined BJP from Congress recently, N Ravikumar, BJP general secretary and close aide of Yeddyurappa, Tejaswini Gowda, women BJP leader and Raghunath Malkapure, hailing from North Karnataka and seeking a second term in the upper house.

The four candidates announced are C M Ibrahim, member of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee's (KPCC) executive committee, K Govindraj, KPCC general secretary, Aravindkumar Arali, KPCC secretary and K Harish Kumar, president of Dakshina Kannada Congress. Ibrahim and Govindraj have been Members of the Legislative Council in the past, while the other two will be candidates for the first time.

B M Farooq - who had unsuccessfully contested Rajya Sabha polls earlier this year - and likely to be inducted in the State cabinet will the first of the two JD(S) candidates . The second candidate from the party is expected to be S Subramanya, retired IAS officer and former BBMP commissioner and an official announcement regarding the same is awaited.

Seetharam disappointed

Among the major names that did not feature in the Congress candidate list included M R Seetharam, educationist and floor leader of the Council in Congress lead State government and Motamma, former leader of the opposition in Legislative Council.

When contacted, Seetharam - responding to a question - said that he was naturally disappointed, but had to abide by the decision of the party.