Congress candidate Muniratna leads by 46,000 votes in Karnataka's Rajarajeshwari Nagar

BENGALURU: Congress candidate from Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Muniratna appears set on his path to victory, after leading by over 46,000 votes by the end of the eleventh round of counting, here on Thursday.

Muniratna has secured 84,908 votes against his closest opponent Muniraju Gowda from BJP, who has 38,357 votes, in the Assembly elections. JD(S) candidate G H Hemachandra, was at a distant third with 29,519 votes.

Polling was held in the constituency on May 28, after Election Commission has deferred the polls after around 9,400 EPIC cards of voters from the constituency was recovered from an apartment. Other constituencies in the State - save Jayanagar - had gone to polls on May 12.

Muniratna was named in one of the FIRs after police, on EC's directions, had investigated the case of EPIC cards.