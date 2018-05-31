Gauri Lankesh murder case: Four suspects remanded in police custody for 10 days

By PTI

BENGALURU: Four persons suspected of involvement in the killing of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh were today remanded in police custody for 10 days by a city court.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) produced Manohar Gundappa Edve (30), Sujith Kumar alias Praveen (37), Amol Kale alias Bhaisab (40) and Amit Degwekar alias Pradeep before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Court and sought their custody for interrogation.

The four persons were arrested recently for allegedly hatching a plot to kill Kannada writer KS Bhagawan, known for his anti-Hindutva stance, according to SIT sources.

The SIT arrested them suspecting their possible involvement in the murder of Gauri Lankesh also.

Police have already arrested KT Naveen Kumar alias Hotte Manja in connection with the Lankesh murder case and filed a charge sheet against him yesterday.

Lankesh, who was known for her Left-leaning and anti-Hindutva stand, was shot dead on September 5, 2017 evening triggering a nationwide outrage.

The first breakthrough was the arrest of Naveen Kumar, followed by four others.

Sources claimed he had not only supplied firearms to the assassins of Lankesh, but also conducted a recce of the area around her residence and provided them vital inputs about her.