Home States Karnataka

Gutsy girl in Mandya escapes from kidnappers

A girl has escaped from the clutches a gang of kidnappers that included her spurned lover and his friends.

Published: 31st May 2018 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANDYA: A girl has escaped from the clutches a gang of kidnappers that included her spurned lover and his friends. The kidnap story that unfolded on May 28 morning saw a happy ending with the girl returning home safely. Thanks to a freak mishap that cut short the plans of the accused in the case.

The 20-year-old girl from Singrigowdana Koppal at Melukote hobli in Pandavapura taluk in the district had left home for her college in Mysuru when she was allegedly kidnapped by her jilted lover Kumar alias ‘Kuduka’ and his friend Paramesh.

Police said, “One Harish of the same village, who later came to be known as a partner in the kidnap plot, had taken her father’s mobile. Hence, she decided to walk till Bellale only to be waylaid and kidnapped by Kumar and Paramesh who came in a car with their another friend Shivakumar.”

Then they drove towards a place on Srirangapatna Road where they held her captive. As soon as she got a chance, she raised an alarm, alerting the passersby. The locals gathered and took Shivakumar to task who called Kumar and Paramesh over phone. The trio then sought forgiveness and told them that they would drop her back home, police added.

On the way, their vehicle met with a mishap but fortunately all four escaped unhurt. As people gathered, the girl sensed an opportunity and escaped from the spot and stopped a KSRTC bus. According to the victim, Kumar, who was in love with her since her high school days, was pestering her to accept his love. Melukote police have booked a case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
girl kidnappers kidnap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon