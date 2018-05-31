Gutsy girl in Mandya escapes from kidnappers

By Express News Service

MANDYA: A girl has escaped from the clutches a gang of kidnappers that included her spurned lover and his friends. The kidnap story that unfolded on May 28 morning saw a happy ending with the girl returning home safely. Thanks to a freak mishap that cut short the plans of the accused in the case.

The 20-year-old girl from Singrigowdana Koppal at Melukote hobli in Pandavapura taluk in the district had left home for her college in Mysuru when she was allegedly kidnapped by her jilted lover Kumar alias ‘Kuduka’ and his friend Paramesh.

Police said, “One Harish of the same village, who later came to be known as a partner in the kidnap plot, had taken her father’s mobile. Hence, she decided to walk till Bellale only to be waylaid and kidnapped by Kumar and Paramesh who came in a car with their another friend Shivakumar.”

Then they drove towards a place on Srirangapatna Road where they held her captive. As soon as she got a chance, she raised an alarm, alerting the passersby. The locals gathered and took Shivakumar to task who called Kumar and Paramesh over phone. The trio then sought forgiveness and told them that they would drop her back home, police added.

On the way, their vehicle met with a mishap but fortunately all four escaped unhurt. As people gathered, the girl sensed an opportunity and escaped from the spot and stopped a KSRTC bus. According to the victim, Kumar, who was in love with her since her high school days, was pestering her to accept his love. Melukote police have booked a case.