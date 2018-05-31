Home States Karnataka

Karnataka High Court seeks response on Yeshasvini scheme

The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to the health department and has given time till June 11 to respond with respect to the department subsuming Yeshasvini scheme into Arogya Karnataka that e

Published: 31st May 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to the health department and has given time till June 11 to respond with respect to the department subsuming Yeshasvini scheme into Arogya Karnataka that entitled farmers and his family members to get specialised healthcare at hospitals — both government and private. Now, with Arogya Karnataka being rolled out from June 30, the Yeshasvini scheme will be withdrawn and as per conditions of Arogya Karnataka, the above poverty line beneficiaries will have to pay 70 per cent of the treatment costs.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy also discussed with senior officials of health department regarding Yeshasvini Scheme and directed Ajay Seth, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) to closely examine both the schemes in order to give more benefits to the poor and present it in the next cabinet meeting.But Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, president, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, said, "Farmers groups met the CM and he has assured us that Yeshasvini will not be rolled back."

Dr N Devadasan, Director, Institute of Public Health, said, "In Yeshasvini scheme, farmers had to pay a premium and they would get only surgical treatment. In Arogya Karnataka, they are getting everything — medical and surgical treatment. Now that they are being asked to pay 70 per cent because they are not below poverty line, it will naturally affect them. My understanding is that most farmers have a BPL card, it is only the large farmers who will suffer who can probably pay that 70 per cent."

Akhila Vasan, convener, Karnataka Janarogya Chaluvali, said, "What happens to above poverty line farmers? Yeshasvini is premium-based, Arogya Karnataka is not. Farmers and their families used to pay `300 per person per year as premium. If they can insist that all Yeshasvini card holders should be eligible for free treatment under Arogya Karnataka, then they would not have any problem."

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yeshasvini scheme Karnataka High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon