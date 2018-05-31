Home States Karnataka

Karnataka portfolios: JD-S to get Finance, Home ministry for Congress

The power-sharing arrangement between the two alliance partners is being finalized and is in the final stages, sources said.

Published: 31st May 2018 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Deputy CM Parameshwara and other Congress leaders at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After days of hectic negotiations, the JD-S will get the Finance portfolio in Karnataka and the Congress the Home department, highly placed sources in the parties said here today.

The power-sharing arrangement between the two alliance partners is being finalized and is in the final stages, the sources added.

The leaders of the two parties have held five rounds of talks here since yesterday to finalise the portfolio sharing arrangement between the two alliance partners.

Sources said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is on board on the issue and has spoken to leaders on phone from the United States, where he travelling with his mother, who has gone for a medical check-up.

We have held five rounds of talks with each other and have decided that the JD-S will get the Finance portfolio.

I will be now travelling to Bengaluru to hold further talks within our party, JD-S leader Danish Ali told PTI.

He said he would meet both Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

 

