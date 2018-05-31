Home States Karnataka

Life returns to normal in Mangaluru ; no heavy rains for next 48 hours

A day after Mangaluru city received a record rainfall of 314 mm, the city bounced back to normalcy on Wednesday with water receding in most parts.

Employees of a furniture shop clearing rain water at Kottara Chowki on Wednesday | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A day after Mangaluru city received a record rainfall of 314 mm, the city bounced back to normalcy on Wednesday with water receding in most parts. Only a few pockets, including low-lying Jeppinamogaru, remained under water even as authorities were doing their best to drain out the water.
Met Department said that there won’t be heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours as the low pressure has moved north.

Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil handed over the compensation cheques of  Rs5 lakh each to the kin of Mohini and Muktha Bai who died due to rains. A total of four persons lost their lives in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The damage to public properties such as roads and bridges is estimated to be around Rs16.62 crore while that of 560 houses damaged is  Rs4.11 crore. A majority of the damaged houses are in Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks.

The revenue department is assessing the amount of damage to release the relief amount as per the National Disaster Response Fund norms. The DC said their immediate focus will be on restoring the roads and pathways.

Six gruel centres opened in Mangaluru and Bantwal were partially occupied on Tuesday night. “On Wednesday, there were a few people only in one gruel centre,” said the DC.A 38-member team of National Disaster Response Force has been kept on standby, who will remain in city for two to three days. The team rescued a girl who was washed away in floods in Udupi.

