Home States Karnataka

Operations continue to trace two missing fishermen

Coast Guard Karnataka coordinated safe beaching of 33 fishermen including ten member crew of a Tamil Nadu fishing boat Angel - 2 while the search and rescue operations are underway to find two missing

Published: 31st May 2018 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Coast Guard Karnataka coordinated safe beaching of 33 fishermen including ten member crew of a Tamil Nadu fishing boat Angel - 2 while the search and rescue operations are underway to find two missing fishermen of Angel - 1, which sank off Karwar coast. The deep sea fishing boats from Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu have been stranded mid-sea after caught in turbulent seas with squalls and heavy rains along Coastal Karnataka.

The fishing boats Angel 1 and Angel 2 have sailed from Thengapattinam harbour in Kanyakumari district on May 14 on deep sea fishing expeditions and were caught in the stormy weather which capsized Angel 1. Among her six-member crew, four were rescued by Coast Guard and other fishing boats while Angel 2 has developed a technical snag.

A statement from Coast Guard observed that continuous search is on for the two missing fishermen of fishing boat Angel-1 off Karwar coast. Besides two ships, a Dornier aircraft have been pressed into service. The defect rectification of another fishing boat Angel-2 was completed and the boat has been making headway towards Malpe harbour with four fishermen. Coast Guard ship C-420 provided fresh water, provisions and first aid to the boat, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard Karnataka team has also been helping the coastal populace in draining away the flooded waters. Ration, provisions and first-aid is being continuously provided to the needy. The Coast Guard team visited Kottara Chowki, Gurudwara Area, Manadi Estate, Kodical and Kuloor. Deputy Inspector General SS Dasila, TM, Commander Coast Guard Karnataka monitored the situation from the Operations Room.

A special CIP (Community Interaction Programme) was conducted by Coast Guard Karnataka at Sasihithlu, near Surathkal to advise the fishermen about the upcoming fishing ban, precautions to be taken at sea, survival at sea, the importance of buddy system during fishing and contacting Coast Guard for immediate rescue.

--

FB Angel 2: The fishing boat Angel 2 stranded off Karwar coast due to a technical snag

FB Angel 3: ICGS C - 420 assisting Angel. Coast Guard Karnataka assisted in fixing the snag enabling the boat to return back to shore

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coast Guard Karnataka fishermen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon