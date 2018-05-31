Operations continue to trace two missing fishermen

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Coast Guard Karnataka coordinated safe beaching of 33 fishermen including ten member crew of a Tamil Nadu fishing boat Angel - 2 while the search and rescue operations are underway to find two missing fishermen of Angel - 1, which sank off Karwar coast. The deep sea fishing boats from Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu have been stranded mid-sea after caught in turbulent seas with squalls and heavy rains along Coastal Karnataka.

The fishing boats Angel 1 and Angel 2 have sailed from Thengapattinam harbour in Kanyakumari district on May 14 on deep sea fishing expeditions and were caught in the stormy weather which capsized Angel 1. Among her six-member crew, four were rescued by Coast Guard and other fishing boats while Angel 2 has developed a technical snag.

A statement from Coast Guard observed that continuous search is on for the two missing fishermen of fishing boat Angel-1 off Karwar coast. Besides two ships, a Dornier aircraft have been pressed into service. The defect rectification of another fishing boat Angel-2 was completed and the boat has been making headway towards Malpe harbour with four fishermen. Coast Guard ship C-420 provided fresh water, provisions and first aid to the boat, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard Karnataka team has also been helping the coastal populace in draining away the flooded waters. Ration, provisions and first-aid is being continuously provided to the needy. The Coast Guard team visited Kottara Chowki, Gurudwara Area, Manadi Estate, Kodical and Kuloor. Deputy Inspector General SS Dasila, TM, Commander Coast Guard Karnataka monitored the situation from the Operations Room.

A special CIP (Community Interaction Programme) was conducted by Coast Guard Karnataka at Sasihithlu, near Surathkal to advise the fishermen about the upcoming fishing ban, precautions to be taken at sea, survival at sea, the importance of buddy system during fishing and contacting Coast Guard for immediate rescue.

--

FB Angel 2: The fishing boat Angel 2 stranded off Karwar coast due to a technical snag

FB Angel 3: ICGS C - 420 assisting Angel. Coast Guard Karnataka assisted in fixing the snag enabling the boat to return back to shore