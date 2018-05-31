Parents speak up against schools for cheating them

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last fifteen days, several schools in the city have been hit by protests from parents over various issues. On Wednesday, parents staged a protest in front of Appollo National Public School located in Laggere alleging that the school management is cheating them. "While admitting our kids, the school authorities told us they offer ICSE syllabus, but they are neither following ICSE nor CBSE. Its not even the state board syllabus. They have their own syllabus," said a parent who took part in the protest.

After getting suspicious about the text books provided by the school, some parents found that the school doesn't follow any of the boards. "Even when we approached them, we did not get any proper answers from the school management. They use books written by some people who are not even associated with any of the boards or the books affiliated to any boards in the country, even to the state board," mentioned another parent.

According to the parents, the school admitted the kids saying it offers ICSE syllabus. But in reality, it follows it's own set of text books.

However, the school authorities denied to respond and the parents decided to file a complaint before Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and also before the police for cheating.

Appollo National Public School has a student strength of 800. The first batch of Class 10 students will appear for board exams in 2019-20 academic year.

Forced to buy books

Few days ago, parents staged a protest against Presidency school in Kasturinagar for charging high fees. Even parents whose children study at Bethany High School in Koramangala, approached Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and alleged the school of insisting them to buy books from a particular vendor.