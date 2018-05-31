Home States Karnataka

Parents speak up against schools for cheating them

Some force parents to buy from vendors, others don’t follow syllabus.

Published: 31st May 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last fifteen days, several schools in the city have been hit by protests from parents over various issues. On Wednesday, parents staged a protest in front of Appollo National Public School located in Laggere alleging that the school management is cheating them. "While admitting our kids, the school authorities told us they offer ICSE syllabus, but they are neither following ICSE nor CBSE. Its not even the state board syllabus. They have their own syllabus," said a parent who took part in the protest.

After getting suspicious about the text books provided by the school, some parents found that the school doesn't follow any of the boards. "Even when we approached them, we did not get any proper answers from the school management. They use books written by some people who are not even associated with any of the boards or the books affiliated to any boards in the country, even to the state board," mentioned another parent.

According to the parents, the school admitted the kids saying it offers ICSE syllabus. But in reality, it follows it's own set of text books.

However, the school authorities denied to respond and the parents decided to file a complaint before Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and also before the police for cheating.

Appollo National Public School has a student strength of 800. The first batch of Class 10 students will appear for board exams in 2019-20 academic year.

Forced to buy books

Few days ago, parents staged a protest against Presidency school in Kasturinagar for charging high fees. Even parents whose children study at Bethany High School in Koramangala, approached Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and alleged the school of insisting them to buy books from a particular vendor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
protests parents schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon