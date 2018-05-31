Pourakarmikas’ plight discussed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Problems of pourakarmikas took centre stage at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s council meeting here on Wednesday.

Leader of opposition from BJP Padmanabha Reddy said that several workers had not been paid salaries in his ward—Kacharakanahalli, and they did not even have the equipment essential for their work. Several other councillors too had the same complaint.

Mayor Sampath Raj said, “Joint Commissioner of all zones have to give me a report on what equipment pourakarmikas do not have. Gloves, brooms, shoes and coats will be available in a few days.”