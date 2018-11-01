BJP and JD(S) vie to woo Kurubas in Mandya 

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MANDYA: With just one day left for campaigning for the Mandya Lok Sabha bypoll to end, the biggest task of JD(S) and Congress leaders is cementing unity among party workers. The pre-poll tie-up as part of ‘coalition dharma’ has not gone down well with the cadre.

As there are reports that Kuruba community is unhappy with the candidature of L R Shivarame Gowda, JD(S) and BJP are trying to woo the community in Mandya. The community, which has its presence in four of eight assembly seats can make an impact on the polls. Sources said Kuruba community that has backed Siddaramaiah in the last elections is not to keen on supporting the JD(S) candidate.

KR Nagar MLA from JD(S) and Minister S R Mahesh are at loggerheads and they consider Mahesh as anti-Kuruba for skipping two functions of the community attended by Siddaramaiah.But, local JD(S) leaders allege it was due to protocol violation and S R Mahesh’s name was printed below the defeated Congress candidate. This has taken a serious turn and the community even threatened to boycott polls.Mahesh said he is elected by all communities for the development works carried by him and not on the caste lines.

This uneasiness has sent alarm bells ringing in the coalition partners that forced JD(S) state president A H Vishwanath to hold a series of meetings with community leaders in Nagamangala and other constituencies. He said the community could not act in haste or split secular votes and warned them that Kurubas will become ‘politically untouchable’, if they threw their weight behind the BJP or boycott the bypoll.