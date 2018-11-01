Coast Guard men in chopper reel up fish from vessel 

Amit S Upadhye and Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI/KARWAR : What would you do to get fresh fish? The Indian Coast Guard seem to know just the trick. Two days ago, a Coast Guard chopper in the Arabian Sea was seen hovering above a fishing vessel off the Goa coast and lowering a bag on to the boat. The fishermen fill the bag with the 2-3 kg of the fresh catch and the bag is hoisted up to the chopper.

A video grab showing the alleged Coast

Guard chopper lowering a bag (circled)

The incident came to light after a group of fishermen recorded the Coast Guard officials coming ‘shopping’ for fish. The vessel from which Coast Guard personnel allegedly took the fish belongs to Dakshina Kannada. But the fishermen who were on board the vessel have refused to talk due to fear of the Coast Guard.

When contacted, Coast Guard officials denied any such ‘fish-lifting’ incident. A Coast Guard official told TNIE, “It is impossible to take the fish from a chopper.” When asked about the video, he said, “It could be shot elsewhere but not in our area”.

A senior Coast Guard official pointed out that it is part of training where a chopper hovers near vessels, but not for taking the fish. “It could be a training sortie.

We are not sure about the men taking away fish,” he maintained.Fishermen from Karnataka who go fishing in Goa and Maharashtra waters say it’s a common practice for Coast Guard personnel on choppers and speed boats to dip their hands into their catch.

“We fish from Honnavar to Ratnagiri, but we face such demands from the Coast Guard whenever we fish near Goa. The Coast Guard in Karnataka do not have their own chopper and we have not faced any such demands from officials in Maharashtra as well. It is rare that personnel in choppers come asking for fish, but many times the Coast Guard boats stop us in the name of checking and even if all the documents and licences are in place, they take away fish,” rued a fisherman who did not want to disclose his identity.

“We are threatened by the personnel and they take good and costly fish from the catch. When they come in a chopper, we just stuff some fish from the catch that is on the deck. But when guards come by boat, they choose their own fish and take up to 10-15 kg. We are in the middle of the ocean and cannot argue or fight with the men who come with weapons and speed boats. People in the chopper throw a bag tied to a rope on the vessel. If anything gets stuck or the chopper falls on us, who will be responsible? Each fishing vessel costs not less than `70 lakh,” said another fisherman.