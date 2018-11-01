D K Shivakumar has his eyes set on mining fund, says B Sriramulu

Subhash Chandra and Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BALLARI: His sister may be BJP’s candidate in Ballari bypolls, but former MP from the seat, B Sriramulu, has made it his personal battle, one that pitches him against Water Resources minister D K Shivakumar. Such is the clash that BJP is almost forgetting to use its supposed trump card Prime Minister Narendra Modi during campaigns.

In an interview with The New Indian Express on a busy campaign day, BJP’s prepped No. 2 spoke about what went wrong for BJP in the assembly polls, his friendship with G Janardhana Reddy and why he believes the BJP will win Ballari despite Congress fielding all its stalwarts for the campaign.

Congress trumped the BJP in assembly polls. Do you hope to turn it around in the bypolls?

Of eight seats, we have two MLAs, but the others lost with small margins. The margin was 22,175 votes when I won in 2014, and this time around too there is no problem in winning. Congress won six assembly seats because people were disappointed with me for contesting from elsewhere. Ballari has received many projects under the Narendra Modi government and people will not disappoint but empower Modi for 2019.

Are people of Ballari voting for you or Shanta?

The vote is for her, but I am responsible. I resigned from here and this is my constituency. Sriramulu has become synonymous with Ballari just like Yeddyurappa has become synonymous with Shivamogga.

Why do you think D K Shivakumar is interested in Ballari?

Shivakumar in unable to play his politics in Mandya and is now trying his hand in Ballari. His eyes are fixed on mining funds under the District Mineral Foundation. It is out of greed and not without reason that Shivakumar is interested in Ballari.

Is Ballari a personal battle between you and Shivakumar?

No, this is Congress versus BJP.

Why is PM Modi’s name not being used a lot in Ballari?

We are seeking votes in the name of Modi everywhere we go. At times, when it becomes personal, when DK Shivakumar is attributed as a big leader, I am compelled to say that Ramulu is equally big in politics.

Is your proximity to Janardhana Reddy troubling BJP?

Janardhana Reddy may be well known today because of money and politics, but we know each other from school. We have been together through thick and thin. Just because he has been accused I can’t lose my friendship with him. Why should I desert him because he is going through a bad patch? I cannot shut wagging tongues.

Is BJP using you to shed its upper caste-only image?

BJP is an inclusive party working for the uplift of all communities. Not just through me, but the party has also given key posts to people from backward communities. A senior leader like Ramesh Jigajinagi is a Union minister. We have leaders like Karjol, Limbavali. B S Yeddyurappa’s government had 7-8 ministers from backward communities in the cabinet. It shows that the party is inclusive.

Is Sriramulu still BJP’s deputy Chief Minister candidate?

I have contested seven elections and won six so far. I believe I have carved my own space in state politics and I am just a loyal party worker now. If the party asks me to take on a new role, I will.