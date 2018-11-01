Karnataka flag flies high, people groove to Kannada songs in Kenya too

G Subhash Chandra By

DAVANGERE/CHITRADURGA : Language and culture have no barrier. This is the story of a youth from Jodukatte Village of Karkala taluk who in search of a job landed in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.It is Vishnu Madhava Pai from Jodukatte village who after graduating in Arts from Mangalore University (Bhuvanendra College, Karkala) went to Kenya a decade ago. Even though he didn’t know the local language, his confidence urged him to catch it quickly and also make the natives admire Kannada. He also teaches Kannada to locals, who often dance to the tune of Kannada songs that are played in the shop, such is his influence.

The super market in the heart of Nairobi city is run by Kannadigas Yogini Prabhu and former banker Manjunath Prabhu from Karkala of Karnataka. The work of the youth to popularise his language at a distant land is really commendable.Speaking to TNIE over phone, Vishnu Pai said, “Nearly 300- 400 people visit our shop regularly out of which 100- 150 are locals and presently they are well-versed with our delicacies like Pathrodo, Kotte Kadabu, Idli, Vada, Buns, Biscute Ambade and other items along with coffee.

At first, there was a small board Fun-n-Shop, however, with the permission of my employers I got a big board printed at Udupi and it was later installed at the main gate and the entrance of the market, which helped the Kannadigas settled here to interact with us in the native language. The shop has become a regular meeting spot for them.”

Multi-talented manager of the super market is also an avid singer, which attracts the locals to interact with the person.They not only request him to sing songs but also dance to his tunes. Replying to a question he said that he is also indulged in teaching Kannada to nearly eight Kenyans who have now started singing Kannada Songs.

‘Africans love Karnataka delicacies’

After the entry of the restaurant, sweet shop and the supermarket in the city, the locals along with Indian origin people are indulged in consuming Karnataka delicacies, mainly the food of South Karnataka. Out of 300 to 400 customers who arrive at the complex, 100 are locals and their main demand is for Idli, Vada, Chakkali, Nippatu, Pathrode, Kotte Kadubu, Buns, Biscuit Ambade, Chips (Banana and Jackfruit), Mysore Pak, Jilebi, and Bengali sweets which have become popular in the city.