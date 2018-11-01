Home States Karnataka

Karnataka flag flies high, people groove to Kannada songs in Kenya too

The super market in the heart of Nairobi city is run by Kannadigas Yogini Prabhu and former banker Manjunath Prabhu from Karkala of Karnataka.

Published: 01st November 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka native Vishnu Madhava Pai sells sweets to Kenyan customers at his shop in Nairobi

By G Subhash Chandra 
Express News Service

DAVANGERE/CHITRADURGA : Language and culture have no barrier. This is the story of a youth from Jodukatte Village of Karkala taluk who in search of a job landed in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.It is Vishnu Madhava Pai from Jodukatte village who after graduating in Arts from Mangalore University (Bhuvanendra College, Karkala) went to Kenya a decade ago. Even though he didn’t know the local language, his confidence urged him to catch it quickly and also make the natives admire Kannada. He also teaches Kannada to locals, who often dance to the tune of Kannada songs that are played in the shop, such is his influence.

The super market in the heart of Nairobi city is run by Kannadigas Yogini Prabhu and former banker Manjunath Prabhu from Karkala of Karnataka. The work of the youth to popularise his language at a distant land is really commendable.Speaking to TNIE over phone, Vishnu Pai said, “Nearly 300- 400 people visit our shop regularly out of which 100- 150 are locals and presently they are well-versed with our delicacies like Pathrodo, Kotte Kadabu, Idli, Vada, Buns, Biscute Ambade and other items along with coffee.

At first, there was a small board Fun-n-Shop, however, with the permission of my employers I got a big board printed at Udupi and it was later installed at the main gate and the entrance of the market, which helped the Kannadigas settled here to interact with us in the native language. The shop has become a regular meeting spot for them.”

Multi-talented manager of the super market is also an avid singer, which attracts the locals to interact with the person.They not only request him to sing songs but also dance to his tunes. Replying to a question he said that he is also indulged in teaching Kannada to nearly eight Kenyans who have now started singing Kannada Songs.

‘Africans love Karnataka delicacies’
After the entry of the restaurant, sweet shop and the supermarket in the city, the locals along with Indian origin people are indulged in consuming Karnataka delicacies, mainly the food of South Karnataka. Out of 300 to 400 customers who arrive at the complex, 100 are locals and their main demand is for Idli, Vada, Chakkali, Nippatu, Pathrode, Kotte Kadubu, Buns, Biscuit Ambade, Chips (Banana and Jackfruit), Mysore Pak, Jilebi, and Bengali sweets which have become popular in the city. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian diaspora Karnataka culture in Kenya Kanada in Kenya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp