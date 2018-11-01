Home States Karnataka

Mysuru records lowest temperature in 125 years at 11.2 degrees Celsius

The prevailing weather condition is expected to stay for a while with the temperature hovering between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius. 

Published: 01st November 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Sreekantswamy B
Express News Service

MYSURU:  Mysuru on Tuesday recorded the lowest minimum temperature in 125 years for October with the mercury dipping to 11.2 degrees Celsius.  According to the weathermen, the prevailing weather condition is expected to stay for a while with the temperature hovering between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius. 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to be around 12 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 13 degrees Celsius from Friday to Sunday. The gradual fall in temperature level was recorded from October 27, when the district started to witness cold breeze with them mercury reading 17.9 degree Celsius, followed by 13.2 degrees Celsius on October 28 and 12.2 degrees Celsius on October 29.

There was an increase in minimum temperature  from 13.5 degrees Celsius recorded on October 24 to 17.2 degrees Celsius on October 26. The prevailing weather condition is attributed to the delay in the onset of North-East monsoon that was expected to arrive in the state in the second week of October. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mysuru lowest temperature lowest temperature in 125 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp