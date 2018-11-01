Mysuru records lowest temperature in 125 years at 11.2 degrees Celsius

Sreekantswamy B By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru on Tuesday recorded the lowest minimum temperature in 125 years for October with the mercury dipping to 11.2 degrees Celsius. According to the weathermen, the prevailing weather condition is expected to stay for a while with the temperature hovering between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to be around 12 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 13 degrees Celsius from Friday to Sunday. The gradual fall in temperature level was recorded from October 27, when the district started to witness cold breeze with them mercury reading 17.9 degree Celsius, followed by 13.2 degrees Celsius on October 28 and 12.2 degrees Celsius on October 29.

There was an increase in minimum temperature from 13.5 degrees Celsius recorded on October 24 to 17.2 degrees Celsius on October 26. The prevailing weather condition is attributed to the delay in the onset of North-East monsoon that was expected to arrive in the state in the second week of October.