Protesters demanding statehood for north Karnataka detained in Kalaburagi

By ANI

KALABURAGI: The Karnataka Police on Thursday morning detained Kalyan Karnataka Horata Samiti workers here for holding a protest and hoisting a new Kannada flag demanding a separate statehood for north Karnataka region.

The protest was organised on the Kannada Rajyotsava Day or the Karnataka foundation day which is celebrated all across the state on November 1 marking the formation of the state in 1956.

More than 10 people were detained by the police when they were on their way to hoist the new flag in the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel circle here. Some seers also participated in the protest.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kalyana Karnataka member Vinod Kumar told ANI, "We will hoist a new Karnataka flag on Kannada Rajyotsava. We are demanding a separate state for the north Karnataka region comprising of six districts as there has been no development in this part of the state."

The issue over separate statehood for north Karnataka has come up on numerous occasions. Earlier this year, the Uttara Karnataka Pratyeka Rajya Horata Samiti observed a bandh in several districts of the state to raise their demand for separate statehood for north Karnataka region.