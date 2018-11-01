Home States Karnataka

Rajyotsava awards kept on hold

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The model code of conduct in force for the bypoll being held in 3 Lok Sabha and 2 Assembly constituencies has come as a hurdle for conferring the Rajyotsava Awards. These awards have been an integral part of Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations on November 1.

The selection committee headed by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, which was to finalise the awardees on Wednesday, decided to defer the conferring of the awards citing the code of conduct. The code of conduct is in force till November 6. However, the Rajyotsava celebrations will be held as usual with Kumaraswamy hoisting the state flag.

The panel, which includes Kannada and Culture Minister Jaimala, has received 2,000 applications for the award. The committee has to finalise 63 awardees to mark the 63rd Rajyotsava Day. The award is conferred in honour of the achievements in various domains such as sports, music, literature, journalism, social service and cinema.  The list of awardees will be finalised before November 10 and the awards will be presented in the November third week. 

