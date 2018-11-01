Schools get November deadline to follow Kannada Learning Act

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has given a deadline of one month, starting from November 1, to all schools in the state to adhere to the Compulsory Kannada Language Learning Act 2015.Addressing the department officials through a video conference on Wednesday, KDA chairperson S G Siddaramaiah directed the department officials to take appropriate action against the schools violating the act. He also asked them to ensure that all schools across the state should be in compliance with the act by the end of November.

Prof S G Siddaramaiah said, “There is a provision in the Act to disaffiliate the school if they fail to correct themselves even after receiving notices. I have informed department officials about the same and take steps to disaffiliate such schools after giving them a second chance.”

The video conference was organised following the recent report where over 50 schools in city were found violating the act. “The school managements utilise everything from the state to run a school. Why can’t they follow the act which is the law of the land now?” asked Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, the KDA has decided to make surprise visits to these schools in November to see if they are in violation of the act. “During the surprise visits I will take the principal secretary of the State Primary and Secondary Education with me. In case of violations and if the officials of the department are found submitting the wrong report, I will insist the principal secretary take action on the spot,” Siddaramaiah further added.As the NOC granting authority is the state, it can withdraw the NOC in case of violation of the act and even recommend disaffiliation of schools with concerned boards or authorities.

Compulsory Kannada

The state has made it compulsory to introduce Kannada as first or second language in all schools from the 2018-19 academic year.

What the Act says

The Compulsory Kannada Language Learning Act 2015 allows the govt to impose penalty of `500 for first violation of the Act and if they fail to stick to the Act, then the department can impose `100 as penalty each day.If the schools refuse to comply even after the second notice they can be recommended for disaffiliation.