Setback for BJP in Kodagu’s 3 panchayat polls

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI : The results of three town panchayat elections have come as a rude shock to BJP which has been holding the fort at Kodagu for long. Congress with the help of JD(S) managed to clinch the Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar town panchayats. The results were announced on Wednesday. The polls were deferred owing to the floods.

While Somwarpet town voted Congress-JD(S) alliance candidates to power, Kushalnagar panchayat saw a tie between Congress and BJP. While BJP gained more votes than the rest in Virajpet town, it was not voted to absolute power and with the help of alliance, Congress is likely to rule even in Virajpet as Independents are going to play a crucial role.

These three town panchayats were with BJP earlier. Congress with the support of JD(S) managed to drub BJP whose grip seems to slipping in its traditional bastion. It can be noted that Kodagu voted for BJP candidates during the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The alliance between Congress and JD(S) in Somwarpet town proved worthy as 7 out of 11 wards were grabbed by the alliance candidates. Meanwhile, BJP candidates were voted to power in 3 wards and an Independent won in the remaining ward.