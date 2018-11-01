Home States Karnataka

Setback for BJP in Kodagu’s 3 panchayat polls

The results of three town panchayat elections have come as a rude shock to BJP which has been holding the fort at Kodagu for long.

Published: 01st November 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

People celebrate at Kushalnagar town panchayat | Express

By Prajna G R
Express News Service

MADIKERI : The results of three town panchayat elections have come as a rude shock to BJP which has been holding the fort at Kodagu for long. Congress with the help of JD(S) managed to clinch the Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar town panchayats. The results were announced on Wednesday. The polls were deferred owing to the floods.

While Somwarpet town voted Congress-JD(S) alliance candidates to power, Kushalnagar panchayat saw a tie between Congress and BJP. While BJP gained more votes than the rest in Virajpet town, it was not voted to absolute power and with the help of alliance, Congress is likely to rule even in Virajpet as Independents are going to play a crucial role.

These three town panchayats were with BJP earlier. Congress with the support of JD(S) managed to drub BJP whose grip seems to slipping in its traditional bastion. It can be noted that Kodagu voted for BJP candidates during the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The alliance between Congress and JD(S) in Somwarpet town proved worthy as 7 out of 11 wards were grabbed by the alliance candidates. Meanwhile, BJP candidates were voted to power in 3 wards and an Independent won in the remaining ward. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp