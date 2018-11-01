Sriramulu has deceived people of Ballari: Ugrappa   

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BALLARI: The JD(S)-Congress combine has thrown its entire weight behind V S Ugrappa, its candidate in Ballari, to make it a neck-and-neck fight with the BJP. While campaigning, Ugrappa converted the ‘outsider’ tag in his favour to promise voters a whiff of fresh air. In an interview with The New Indian Express, Ugrappa spoke about what makes him confident of breaching the Sriramulu Reddy brothers’ tight grip on Ballari. Ugrappa hopes to be his party’s key to regain Ballari that was lost in 2004 to BJP.

What is working in your favour in Ballari?

Sriramulu has resigned thrice from this seat. He promised people that he would serve them for five years but while resigning he never took them into confidence. People are under the impression that he has deceived them. He has lost the confidence of voters in Ballari. There are many committed, qualified people from the community who can become MPs and MLAs but he only chooses his family members. Shanta did nothing the last time she was an MP.

There was no development. There is a wave against Modi this time among voters and BJP leaders are afraid to mention Modi’s name. People are aware of his failed promises on inflation, fuel prices, jobs and corruption. People, especially farmers, realise that this coalition government stands for their welfare.

What are your promises to the people of Ballari?

People expect their MP to represent their problems, bring home infrastructure, industries, and health and education schemes. Kudthini power project was established because of Congress and JD(S) and Jindal plant’s foundation was laid by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. What other industries are there here? These MPs have done nothing. There is a score of ready-made garment units here but nobody has explored it. I will work towards bringing in employment through industries.

Were you surprised when Congress picked you as the candidate?

Most parties announce their candidates closer to the date of nomination. Because of my reports on mining in Ballari, the party unanimously recommended my name. State leaders such as KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and District in-charge Minister D K Shivakumar proposed my name to the high command. I am a man of the party and everybody is my leader and well-wisher. I am committed to the ideology of Congress.

Is the alliance with JD(S) helping you?

Not just JD(S) but Communist party members, progressive thinkers, educated voters, workers’ unions and Stree Shakti groups have extended their support to me in Ballari.

Do you acknowledge the issue of unemployment caused due to shutting down of mining?

We only stopped illegal mining, not legal mining. We fought against plundering. The state’s interest has to be safeguarded by people at the helm of affairs. Yes, it generated an employment problem but we have to ensure that more industries are brought in to address the issue and I am committed to that.