State anthem may be cut down to 150 seconds

The duration of the state anthem or Naada Geethe could soon be brought down to two minutes and 30 seconds from the existing nine minutes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The duration of the state anthem or Naada Geethe could soon be brought down to two minutes and 30 seconds from the existing nine minutes. A panel from Kannada Sahitya Parishath along with writers and other pro-Kannada activists will submit the recommendation to the state government, urging them to cut down the song duration.

Rashtrakavi Kuvempu’s ‘Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Tanujaathe’, which was earlier considered light music, was officially declared as the state anthem in 2004. This is now sung between five and nine minutes. In 2006, after people complained about the song being too long, a committee headed by Kannada poet Channaveera Kanavi was constituted. It submitted a report to the state government in 2006 recommending to trim the song. However, that did not happen.

Manu Baligar, president of Kannada Sahitya Parishath, told The New Indian Express that the existing Naada Geethe is sung up to nine minutes. Baligar said, “Writers, pro-Kannada activists and singers will meet on November 14. We will recommend the state government to cut short the time.”

A senior official from the Kannada and Culture Department said that one of the reasons to reduce the duration is that since the song is sung at most government events, standing for nine minutes is a tough task for senior citizens and differently-abled people.
 

