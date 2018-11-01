Walk 30 metres above ground at Castle Rock

By Express News Service

KARWAR : Tourists will now be able to access India’s first canopy walk near Castle Rocks as the authorities are opening it for the public from Thursday.The facility was inaugurated in February and closed for last eight months following technical problem and monsoon, now the forest department and Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) which will operate, are ready to make it free for public on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava.

The forest and tourism departments have jointly constructed a 240-metre canopy walkway above 30 metre from ground level in the dense forests of Western Ghats. The project costs `84 lakh and has come up at Kuveshi of Castle Rock wildlife range of Uttara Kannada district.

The canopy walk project was mooted three years ago, but it got delayed as conservationists raised concerns. Speaking to TNIE, Basavaraj V Patil, director of Kali Tiger Reserve said, on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, we keeP it free for public.