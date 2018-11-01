Home States Karnataka

Walk 30 metres above ground at Castle Rock

Tourists will now be able to access India’s first canopy walk near Castle Rocks as the authorities are opening it for the public from Thursday.

Published: 01st November 2018 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARWAR : Tourists will now be able to access India’s first canopy walk near Castle Rocks as the authorities are opening it for the public from Thursday.The facility was inaugurated in February and closed for last eight months following technical problem and monsoon, now the forest department and Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) which will operate, are ready to make it free for public on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava.

The forest and tourism departments have jointly constructed a 240-metre canopy walkway above 30 metre from ground level in the dense forests of Western Ghats. The project costs `84 lakh and has come up at Kuveshi of Castle Rock wildlife range of Uttara Kannada district.

The canopy walk project was mooted three years ago, but it got delayed as conservationists raised concerns. Speaking to TNIE, Basavaraj V Patil, director of Kali Tiger Reserve said, on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, we keeP it free for public. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp