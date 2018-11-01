Home States Karnataka

WhatsApp groups connect Kannada music lovers worldwide

Amid millions of WhatsApp groups that connect colleagues, family members and neighbours is one that stands apart for bringing together lovers of Kannada music.

By Ramachandra V Gunari 
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA : Amid millions of WhatsApp groups that connect colleagues, family members and neighbours is one that stands apart for bringing together lovers of Kannada music. Launched about four years ago as a single group on the mobile app, ‘Kannada Sumadhura Geethegalu (KSG)’ now has 30 groups, each having over 200 members, all of whom are passionate followers of various kinds of Kannada songs.

The project was started by Jamal Sab D Dhannur, who hails from Dhannur village of Hunugund taluk in Bagalkot district. The idea of launching such a WhatsApp group struck him in 2014. In last four years, the number of KSG groups have gone up from one to 30. Dhannur and the team have also brought out a Bhavageethe CD.

Comments(1)

  • Vijayalakshmi Nadgauda
    Please update link to join the KSG Group.
    29 days ago reply
