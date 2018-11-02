Home States Karnataka

Caste is a mother, need to respect all mothers: Madhu Bangarappa to TNIE

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Madhu explained why he agreed to contest the elections despite a loss in Soraba assembly seat and what will ensure his victory.

Published: 02nd November 2018 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: It is one former chief minister’s son pitted against another, yet the JD(S)-Congress alliance front’s common candidate Madhu Bangarappa says there is much more than his father’s legacy that he is bringing to the table. In an interview with The New Indian Express, Madhu explained why he agreed to contest the elections despite a loss in Soraba assembly seat and what will ensure his victory. 

What do you think is working in your favour this election?
I lost from Soraba but now I have the chance to represent eight assembly constituencies. Congress and JD(S) leaders were on a consensus with my candidature because everybody likes me as they have seen me work well with them when I was an MLA. In the last nine-and-a-half years, people of Shivamogga have missed out on a lot but I will set that right in four months. 

Do you believe you have absolute support from Congress?
The BJP has been consolidating on Hindutva, which is not the right way of doing politics. My father joined the BJP but exited because the system was not acceptable for him. The consolidation of non-BJP parties is necessary for the country too. I have the support of state and national leaders. 

Does Kumaraswamy being the Chief Minister give you more confidence despite Assembly seat loss?
Whether or not he is the Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy always supports me. What really counts is how people have realised that despite being in power for so long, the BJP has not done anything. Every time there is an election around the corner, they go submit petitions to Central ministers but nothing ever comes out of it.

What more than your father’s legacy are you counting on? 
I have been in politics ever since my father’s time. What our fathers have done will have an impact as long as we carry it forward in the right direction.

Will you contest from the same seat in 2019?
Yes. If this pre-poll arrangement continues between Congress and JD(S) and Shivamogga is saved for JD(S). 

How important is caste an equation for Shivamogga?
I have never considered caste as a political tool. It does exist but people of all communities like me just they liked my father because I have tried to keep caste away from politics. Caste is like a mother. If I respect my mother then I need to respect all mothers. 

