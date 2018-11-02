Home States Karnataka

Despite decline, 5,008 HIV cases detected last year in Karnataka

Out of 1,951 pregnant women living with HIV only 1,421 receive anti-retroviral therapy (ART). 

BENGALURU: Karnataka has 2.47 lakh HIV patients, the fifth highest in the country, out of which only 1.5 lakh are receiving life-saving anti-retroviral therapy (ART). 

Out of 1,951 pregnant women living with HIV only 1,421 receive this treatment. Recent advances in vaccines, early treatment, cure research, diagnostics and future drugs are being discussed at the National AIDS Conference being held here from Friday to Sunday. Among those being researched are injectables to avoid taking pills everyday and implants under the skin. 

Dr G D Ravindran, Professor of Medicine, St John's Research Institute, said, "In 2017, Karnataka had 2,47,413 HIV patients, of which 1,23,821 were women. Among them 1,55,411 (62.8%) were receiving ART. AIDS-related deaths have declined in Karnataka by 68% between 2010-2017 to 8,450. Despite a 46% decline in HIV infections in the state, we still saw 5,008 fresh HIV infections in 2017.”

Dr Glory Alexander, Director, ASHA Foundation that works for HIV patients, said, “Regarding the prevention of parent to child transmission of HIV, out of the estimated 22,677 pregnant women living with HIV in India in 2017, only 13,716 of them were receiving ART which covers only 60%. However, in Karnataka, in 2017, around 70% women were covered. 1,421 women were covered against the need of 1,951. India aims to eliminate HIV transmission from parent to child. We need to be surveillant of HIV in pregnant women to ensure we do not reverse the progress made so far.”

Need for more viral load testing machines
The World Health Organization and the National AIDS Control Organisation guidelines recommend routine viral load monitoring every six months, 12 months and then every 12 months thereafter if the patient is stable on ART. Scientific evidence has shown that if every HIV patient who is on ART has an undetectable viral load, his/her risk of transmitting HIV becomes negligible. However, viral load testing in India is done only at 10 national reference laboratories for suspected cases of treatment failure.  With the number of VLTs being so low, it is not known how many of 11.81 lakh people on ART are virally suppressed.
 

