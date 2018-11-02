Disabled students forced to climb stairs in Karnataka University

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: The lift meant for differently-abled students in the main building of the Karnataka University in Dharwad has been lying defunct for the last few years. The varsity authorities are least bothered about repairing it.

These students are forced to climb the stairs to reach their classes and other areas in the building. The students alleged that despite several requests to the authorities to repair the same, no action has been taken so far. The authorities are passing the buck on to each another and none of them are sensitive towards their problems.

Apart from disabled students, the lift was useful for senior faculties and staff, they said.