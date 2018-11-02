Home States Karnataka

Dr Pushpa Amarnath replaces Laxmi Hebbalkar as new Karnataka Mahila Congress chief

Ms Amarnath is former Myusuru Zilla panchayat president, and general secretary of State Women Congress Committee.

Published: 02nd November 2018

Dr B Pushpa Amarnath

Dr B Pushpa Amarnath (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After completing almost four years in office, Congress MLA from Belagavi Rural, Laxmi Hebbalkar, on Friday was replaced by Dr Pushpa Amarnath as the Karnataka Mahila Congress chief. Pushpa is from former CM Siddaramaiah’s home district Mysuru. An official statement from the All India Congress Committee, signed by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, announced the party’s pick for the coveted post after a month-long process.

Pushpa is also related to former Hunsur MLA H P Manjunath. Siddaramaiah was also the first Congress leader from the state to congratulate her on Twitter, followed by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.In September, The New Indian Express had reported about the rumblings in state Congress where a clear attempt was being made to replace Laxmi after her run-in with the Jarkiholi brothers of Belagavi. Pushpa Amarnath, who was made a member of All India Congress Committee in March this year, has been working as general secretary in the Mahila Congress with Laxmi at the helm of affairs.

Mahila Congress national president Sushmita Dev had asked for names of 15 probables after the party’s decision to replace Laxmi was taken a month ago. Five names were shortlisted from the list of 15 out of which Pushpa was chosen for the post. “Pushpa is hardworking and I am sure she will work for the development of the party and uphold the values of Mahila Congress. My only advice to her is to ensure there is no factionalism in the women’s wing,” said outgoing president Laxmi Hebbalkar.

While thanking the party for the opportunity, she said that her focus will now be on her assembly constituency.Laxmi, who served as president of Belagavi district Congress for five-and-half years, was appointed state Mahila Congress chief in May 2015. Indicating that she was willing to step down, Laxmi said as an MLA, her constituency needed more of her time.

