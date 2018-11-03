Conviction rate in rape cases just 6%

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former DG and IGP, Karnataka and member of Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) Rupak Kumar Dutta on Friday highlighted the state’s poor conviction rate of 4.7 per cent for crimes against women and children here on Friday.

Dutta was speaking on the eve of the State Convergence Conference, being held to strive for a joint commitment for safer cities, free of violence against women and children. The conference has been organised as a part of Karnataka-Bavaria Cooperation programme.

He said as per the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) report, Karnataka saw a conviction rate of 4.7 per cent for crimes against women and children in 2016, compared to the national average of 18.9 per cent. “The state's record in this regard has been abysmally poor. Among all states, the state ranks fourth from the bottom in conviction rates. Even for rape cases, the conviction rate is just over six per cent. I hope police officials attending this event can discuss ways to improve this aspect,” Dutta said.

The former chief of Karnataka police added that out of 67 POCSO cases registered in the state since 2014, as of May 2018, only two convictions had been achieved so far. He also highlighted the delay in cases, saying that of the 679 rape cases recorded in 2011, 246 of them, ie 36.23 per cent of them were still pending.