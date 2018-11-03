Home States Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada district treats Safai Karmacharis poorly

Published: 03rd November 2018 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Member of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis  Jagadeesh Hiremath, on Friday, said the highly educated Dakshina Kannada District was most backward in the state in treating its Safai Karmacharis.

He was  speaking to media persons after a convention with various stakeholders implementing the schemes of the central and state government for the well-being of the Safai Karmacharis. He said the findings were based on his personal survey.The state government had asked for the regularisation of contract workers but the district was yet to implement it, he said. “The MCC said there was a technical glitch. Officials have assured me they will begin the process of regularisation within 15 days.” He also said talks are being held with the principal secretary to ensure salaries are given directly to the worker and not the contractor. All parts of the state have given food to the  workers or pay Rs 20. But here, in the district, its violated. Officials have assured tender process will be complete in 15 days and food will be provided.

In 2006, 64 safai karmacharis were supposed to be made permanent, and 20 have died since.  Others are working without any facilities. The total in DK has 350 SKs to be regularised while MCC has 133. The chief secretary will be addressed about the regularisation, he assured.

Housing scheme for permanent employees is compulsory as per the state government scheme, however in MCC limits, 32 houses are established and they are unscientific. In violation of the 600-1200 sq ft norm, they have constructed 350sq ft houses, he said, instructing them to merge houses to make 700 sq foot units and henceforth construct houses of that size.

