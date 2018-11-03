Former Karnataka legislator MP Ravindra dies at 49

By ANI

BENGALURU: MP Ravindra, a former Harapanahalli legislator and son of late Karnataka deputy chief minister MP Prakash, passed away here on Saturday after a brief illness. He was 49.

Ravindra breathed his last at around 3.45 am at a hospital. He was in the hospital for treatment of multiple organ failure for almost 25 days.

His body will be kept in Gandhi Bhavan for public homage and the final rites will be performed in Huvinahadagali region.