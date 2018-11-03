Kacheguda train extended till February 25 next year

By Express News Service

KARWAR: To clear the extra rush of passengers, the Krishnarajapuram - Kacheguda - Krishnarajapuram Weekly Special with Special fare will be continued till the last week of February.The Krishnarajapuram - Kacheguda Weekly Special (Train no.07604) with special fare leaves Krishnarajapuram on Mondays at 3.25 pm and arrives at Kacheguda at 6.55 am the next day. The first extended service of this train will commence from Krishnarajapuram on November 5 (Monday) and the last service will be on February 25, 2019.

In the return direction Kacheguda - Krishnarajapuram Weekly Special with Special Fare (Train no. 07603) leaves Kacheguda on Sunday at 6 pm and arrives at Krishnarajapuram at 6 am the next day.The first extended service of this train from Kacheguda will commence on November 4 (Sunday) and the last service will be on February 24 .