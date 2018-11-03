Home States Karnataka

Karnataka by-polls: Officials convince villagers not to boycott election

Doddamatti villagers were protesting the alleged negligence of the state government in providing roads and street lights.

Published: 03rd November 2018 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka by-polls

Tahsildar convincing villagers at Holebelagalu in Shivamogga taluk on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Marx Tejaswi)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The officials of the district administration succeeded in convincing the people of two villagers to exercise their franchise instead of boycotting the polling in Shivamogga taluk on Saturday.

The villagers of Holebelagalu and Doddamatti withdrew the decision to boycott the elections as the district administration agreed to their demands. The villagers of Holebelagalu refused to vote as the state government allegedly failed to provide basic amenities to the village.

ALSO READ: Karnataka: Villagers protest with empty pots, boycott Lok Sabha by-polls

The village had a total of 692 villagers. The villagers demanded proper roads and supply of drinking water. As soon as the news of the boycott of the election spread, Deputy Commissioner K A Dayanand asked Shivamogga tahsildar to visit the village and convince the voters to exercise their franchises.

The villagers did not cast a single vote till 12.30 pm until the Tahsildar Satyanarayana visited the village and promised of fulfilling their demands. Doddamatti villagers were protesting the alleged negligence of the state government in providing roads and street lights.

The villagers alleged that the village is seven kilometres away from National Highway 206. The interior road of the village is muddy. The villagers have to walk into the forest to reach the village. The protesters demanded that Doddamatti be declared a revenue village and basic facilities are extended.

The village has 286 votes. The villagers cast their votes in the presence of the taluk administration officials. It may be recalled here that a few days ago Bhanukulu gram panchayat villages Salukodu, Cheekanahalli, Hebbanakere, Munduvala and Meru in Sagar taluk decided to boycott the polling. However, they agreed to take part in the voting process after officials assured of providing basic amenities.

