Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Villagers protest with empty pots, boycott Lok Sabha by-polls

The villagers had been cautioning the district authorities for the past three-four days that unless their water requirements were met, they would not vote.

Published: 03rd November 2018 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Hlawndo has found at least 19 political apostles to contest 20 seats in the November 28 Mizoram elections (File photo)

By PTI

BALLARI: Protests marred voting at Haraginadoni village in Ballari as women staged a demonstration holding empty pots and boycotted the Lok Sabha by-elections Saturday.

The villagers were protesting the lack of water supply in their village. The district administration had arranged water supply through tankers but that was not sufficient to meet the day-to-day requirements, they said.

"Most borewells in our village have gone dry. Those which are functional have high fluoride content, which is not potable," an agitating villager told reporters.

The villagers had been cautioning the district authorities for the past three-four days that unless their water requirements were met, they would not vote.

However, their warnings were not taken seriously and Saturday morning, hundreds of women holding empty pitchers staged a demonstration.

The by-polls in Ballari is taking place following the resignation of sitting BJP MP B Sriramulu after he won the assembly election from Monakalmuru.

Sriramulu's sister J Shantha got the BJP ticket while V SUgrappa is contesting as a Congress candidate backed by JD(S).

According to information received, there are 17.13 lakh voters in the Lok Sabha constituency while Haraginadoni village has about 2,000 voters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka by-polls Karnataka LS by-polls Karnataka by Elections 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp