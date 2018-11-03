Unaccounted cash of Rs 1.65 crore seized from train, two detained

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Two persons were taken into custody by the staff of Railway Protection Force after they found them with Rs 1.65 crore unaccounted money in a train in Udupi on Friday.RPF staffs worked on a tip-off by the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) of the same train. Detained persons have been identified as Ganesh (23) from Maharashtra and Prakash(28) from Rajasthan.The duo in two shoulder bags carried the cash as they were travelling in the AC coach of Train Number 16345 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Trivandrum Netravathi Express.

RPF, Udupi constable Mohammed MV was on his routine escort duty from Karwar to Mangaluru on this train. The TTE saw the duo boarding the train at Kumta railway station and found their behaviour suspicious. He informed Mohammed M V about the same.

Santhosh Gaonkar, sub-inspector, RPF, Udupi along with other staff members boarded the train in Udupi and questioned the duo till the train reached Surathkal. They could not provide satisfactory answers to their questions. They told the RPF staff they were carrying the money to their owner Jaswanth Singh as the latter is purchasing some land.

Since by-election is taking place in Byndoor in Udupi district on November 3, investigation is going on to know whether the money was meant to be distributed to the voters by any political parties. RPF sources said that preliminary investigation ruled out any such possibilities.

Santhosh Gaonkar, sub-inspector, RPF, Udupi told Express that the cash was in denominations of Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,00. Income Tax Department officials from Mangaluru arrived in Udupi to investigate the case, he added. The duo reportedly told the IT officials that they were working for garment merchant Jaswant Singh in Rajasthan who is currently in Kannur, Kerala state. Later, IT officials called Jaswant Singh over the phone and asked him to come along with relevant documents to claim that the money seized is accounted for.