Drones to help detect pests, diseases in arecanut trees: ICAR-CPCRI Kasargod

Data about all forms of pests and diseases are fed into the system using artificial intelligence and the drone will help identify the problem.

Published: 04th November 2018

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CPCRI), Kasargod, has developed an intelligent drone to not only detect pests and diseases afflicting arecanut trees, but also spray pesticides to the affected ones.

ICAR-CPCRI director Chowdappa said the intelligent drone is an upgraded version of the drone-enabled pesticide sprayer, which they had developed in collaboration with Bengaluru-based General Aeronautics Pvt Ltd.

He said with the help of the drone, farmers can detect pests and diseases just by sitting in front of a computer. Data about all forms of pests and diseases are fed into the system using artificial intelligence and the drone will help identify the problem. The system will also be able to identify new pests or diseases.

Since the drones cost Rs 2-3 lakh each, the CPCRI expects agriculture and horticulture bodies or private agencies to buy them and rent it out to farmers.

