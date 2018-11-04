Home States Karnataka

In Karnataka, crackers can be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm

In a circular, the state government has further directed that crackers can be burnt only for four days starting November 5.  

Crackers can be burst only between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Diwali and between 11:45 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on New Year and Christmas. (Photo | EPS)

BENGALURU: In line with the Supreme Court directive, the state government has fixed two hours  — 8 pm to 10 pm — to burst crackers this Deepavali. In a circular, the state government has further directed that crackers can be burnt only for four days starting November 5.  

A recent apex court directive had restricted the timing of bursting crackers to two hours.The circular, issued by Under Secretary (Law and Order) to Home Department, has asked the Police Department to ensure that the rule is followed and to initiate action against violators.

The state government has also restricted manufacture and sale of joined crackers (series crackers).
Information Department and district administration officials have been told to create awareness in schools and colleges on the adverse effects of burning crackers. Further, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) officials have been directed to monitor burning of crackers for 14 days ( seven days before and after Deepavali).

The circular has also directed all mahanagara palikes, district administrations, zilla panchayats, taluk panchayats, town municipalities, and gram panchayats to encourage people to celebrate community Deepavali where people can burn crackers at one place.

Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Mahendra Jain has said that BBMP and other urban local bodies have been told to strictly comply with the order.

