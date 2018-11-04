Karnataka bypolls: In a first, differently-abled voters ferried to booths

Akram Mohammed By

Express News Service

RAMANAGARA: One of the highlights of the bypolls held in Karnataka on Saturday was the vehicle arrangement made by the Election Commission of India for the first time for the benefit of the specially-abled. Several people with disabilities, along with a few senior citizens, were seen availing the facility at various polling booths in the constituency during the day.

At Hulugondanahalli, 42-year-old specially-abled person Lokesh and 67-year-old Chennamma were beneficiaries of the unique scheme launched by the EC. Chennamma, who is a relative of Lokesh, told The New Indian Express that such initiatives helped people like him cast their vote.

“Despite his limited motor and verbal abilities following a gruesome accident, he always votes. Earlier, we had to arrange a vehicle to take him to the polling booth. Now, the officers have arranged for autorickshaws to pick up and drop off specially-abled people,” she said.

Ramanjaneya, an official of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department responsible for arranging vehicles, said they had identified people who can avail the facility based on village documents. “In Hulugondanahalli village, we have identified six people. While one is of critical health, all others will vote and benefit from the facility,” he said.

An official of the gram panchayat said 750 was being paid by the EC to provide the facility at the polling booth. “Apart from specially-abled people, several senior citizens also have benefitted from the scheme,” he said.