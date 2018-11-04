Karnataka bypolls: Snag in EVMs hits polling for a while in Mandya's Maddur taluk

By Express News Service

MANDYA: The by-election to Mandya Lok Sabha constituency recorded 53.93% on Saturday. The polling barring, stray cases of technical snags in EVMs and boycott by a few villagers, passed off peacefully.

Mandya Lok Sabha constituency had recorded 58.24% polling in 2013 bypolls and 71.45% in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The polling took off at a snail’s pace as it was less than 4.2% in the first two hours. However, it was 23% by 1 pm. Though there was a cloudy weather and high security at booths, both in urban and rural areas, voters did not show any enthusiasm to cast their votes.The polling picked up after 11 am as voters turned up in villages.

Voters of K Kodihalli have to return as there was a technical snag in the EVM and the polling officer managed to replace the EVM within an hour in Maddur taluk. Sugarcane growers of NSL factory boycotted the polls, protesting against the factory not making a one-time payment and increasing harvesting charges from Rs 450 to 650 per tonne.

Ambareesh uses phone torch to cast vote

Mandya: Former MP and veteran actor M H Ambareesh had to use the torch of a mobile phone to cast his vote. He went to a polling booth along with Minister D C Thammanna in Doddarasenakere village in Maddur taluk. The booth Ambareesh went to was dimly lit and this is when he asked one of the people there for a light. Talking about the election after casting his vote, he said that had it not been for his health, he too would have contested this bypoll.