Karnataka bypolls: Voting picks up in last three hours in Shivamogga

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Shivamogga Parliamentary constituency recorded 61.05% of polling in the bypoll held on Saturday. Sorab Assembly constituency recorded the highest turnout of 78.05 % while Shivamogga Assembly constituency recorded the lowest turnout of 51.45%. Interestingly, the percentage shot up during the last three hours. Revealing this to media persons, Deputy Commissioner K A Dayananda said, the bypoll in the constituency, including the naxal-hit areas of Tirthahalli taluk, went off smoothly.

The district election office received complaints in 11 ballot units, 12 control units and 34 VVPAT units in the entire constituency. These complaints were immediately addressed, he said. He said, “In an incident, political agents were absent at the time of mock polling in more than 90 polling stations in Bhadravati. Apart from this, no major complaints were reported.”

Polling for the Shivamogga parliamentary constituency commenced at 7 am. During the earlier hours of polling, turnout was less as it recorded just 8.61% at 9 am. By 11 am, the percentage rose to 21.05 and at 1 pm it was 35.99%. At 3 pm, the percentage rose to 46.80. When the polling was stopped at 6 pm, the turnout was 61.05%.