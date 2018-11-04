Home States Karnataka

Peripheral Ring Road will be a reality, could have Metro too: Karnataka Deputy CM

G Parameshwara

BDA chairman and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday gave an assurance that the Peripheral Ring Road would be constructed, and also said that a Metro rail line could run alongside it.

“Let there be no doubts about the fact that we will do it,” he said regarding the project. Its construction cost has been pegged at Rs 17,000 crore and the land acquisition cost at Rs 6,200 crore. “The project has been discussed in the BDA, and we will soon get the cabinet approval for it too,” he said.

He said owing to the fact that the last survey of BDA’s assets was conducted long ago, he had instructed officials to carry out a survey again within three months. Regarding Kempegowda Layout, he said owners of 4,971 sites had been given title deeds but had not made the payment for it yet. “They have been given three months for the same, failing which an 18 per cent penalty will be levied on them. Owners have asked for another extra month’s time, and I will discuss it with the Chief Minister,” Parameshwara said.

Parameshwara also announced that the government had decided to prepare a ‘Vision Bangalore-2050’ plan. “We have prepared a plan from Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority to link the towns of Hoskote, Doddaballapura, Anekal and Dabaspetevia the Peripheral Ring Road and develop townships at these places. This will reduce the dependence of people on Bengaluru,” he said.

