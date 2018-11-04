Home States Karnataka

Philosophy gave depth to my writing: Prof SL Bhyrappa

Expressing apprehension to the preset trend, he said it’s a dangerous trend when writers who are supposed to express creativity become scientists.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: If someone wants to write in-depth, then the same amount of study needs to be put in for a comprehensive understanding. Study of Philosophy has given depth to writing Kannada novelist Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa, on Saturday. He was talking after being felicitated at the ‘Mangaluru Literature Festival’, a series of lectures on the ‘Idea of Bharath’, at TMA Pai Hall, Mangaluru.

Bhyrappa was concerned about the lack of reading habit among writers these days. When philosophy is studied, one can touch the depth and roots of any aspects, he said. Citing Kumaravyasa Bharata he said they knew much philosophy. He rued that present writers do not know the basics of philosophy. Although one may not agree with the text, the mere practice of reading will train the person to analyse critically, he said. Expressing apprehension to the preset trend, he said it’s a dangerous trend when writers who are supposed to express creativity become scientists.

Bhyrappa mocks #MeToo campaign

As snide comments on #MeToo movement are a trend, Bhyrappa too made a remark about the campaign on Saturday when he addressed a large gathering of students at TMA Pai auditorium. 

