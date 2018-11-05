Home States Karnataka

BJP leaders to stay away from Jayanti celebration

Senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar and BJP state general secretary CT Ravi too have warned the coalition government in the state against celebrating Tipu Jayanti.

Published: 05th November 2018 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

Image for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The HD Kumaraswamy government’s decision to go ahead with Tipu Sultan jayanti celebration, which was started by the previous Siddaramaiah government, is threatening to spark communal heat, with BJP and pro-Hindu outfits set to resist it. Union minister for skill development Ananth Kumar Hegde has asked the state government not to print his name on the official invite for the function. “I am opposing celebration of Tipu Jayanti by the state government on November 10.

My name should not be printed in the official invite of the programme,” Hegde has said in his letter to the state chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar. The Union minster has also instructed the deputy commissioner of Uttara Kannada district not to invite him for the function to be held in the district on November 10. He has clearly conveyed that he would not attend the programme.

Senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar and BJP state general secretary CT Ravi too have warned the coalition government in the state against celebrating Tipu Jayanti. “The state government would be held responsible for any untoward incidents that may erupt during the protest against the celebration,” the BJP leaders have warned.

“The government is going ahead with celebrations to appease the minorities. It is hurting the sentiment of Hindus as it is glorifying Tipu who forcibly converted Hindus,” Ravi alleged.

DyCM warns trouble-makers
Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who is also the Home Minister, has warned of action against those who vitiate peace and communal harmony during Tipu jayanti. Reiterating the decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti, he accused BJP leaders of trying to incite communal passion over the occasion.

“The government will not allow this,” he said. Security arrangements would be in place to prevent any untoward incidents. A meeting of police bop brass has been convened on Monday to discuss the security arrangements. “BJP leaders are trying to exploit the issue politically ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. We will foil their designs,” Parameshwara added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Tipu sultan Jayanti Siddaramaiah government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp