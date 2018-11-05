BJP leaders to stay away from Jayanti celebration

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The HD Kumaraswamy government’s decision to go ahead with Tipu Sultan jayanti celebration, which was started by the previous Siddaramaiah government, is threatening to spark communal heat, with BJP and pro-Hindu outfits set to resist it. Union minister for skill development Ananth Kumar Hegde has asked the state government not to print his name on the official invite for the function. “I am opposing celebration of Tipu Jayanti by the state government on November 10.

My name should not be printed in the official invite of the programme,” Hegde has said in his letter to the state chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar. The Union minster has also instructed the deputy commissioner of Uttara Kannada district not to invite him for the function to be held in the district on November 10. He has clearly conveyed that he would not attend the programme.

Senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar and BJP state general secretary CT Ravi too have warned the coalition government in the state against celebrating Tipu Jayanti. “The state government would be held responsible for any untoward incidents that may erupt during the protest against the celebration,” the BJP leaders have warned.

“The government is going ahead with celebrations to appease the minorities. It is hurting the sentiment of Hindus as it is glorifying Tipu who forcibly converted Hindus,” Ravi alleged.

DyCM warns trouble-makers

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who is also the Home Minister, has warned of action against those who vitiate peace and communal harmony during Tipu jayanti. Reiterating the decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti, he accused BJP leaders of trying to incite communal passion over the occasion.

“The government will not allow this,” he said. Security arrangements would be in place to prevent any untoward incidents. A meeting of police bop brass has been convened on Monday to discuss the security arrangements. “BJP leaders are trying to exploit the issue politically ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. We will foil their designs,” Parameshwara added.