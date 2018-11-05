Home States Karnataka

Education sector in Hyderabad-Karnataka has got boost in past six years

The intake of engineering students which did not cross 3,500 before 2013 has reached 6,350 this year and the first batch of 6,312 with BE degree has come out this year.

Published: 05th November 2018 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Ramkrishna Badseshi  
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: With an intention to remove the ‘backward region’ tag of Hyderabad-Karnataka, the Union government led by Manmohan Singh brought an amendment to Article 371 (J) of the Constitution in December 2012. 

This amendment was brought after considering the report of Dr D N Nanjundappa Committee which toured the entire state to study the backward areas and recommend remedies to overcome the problem.
Though there was no satisfactory achievement with regard to providing employment to youths with the help of special reservation under this amendment to the constitution, a remarkable progress has been achieved in giving admission in professional colleges to students of H-K region with special reservation (75% in H-K and 8% outside H-K for the students belonging to the region).

While the intake strength of admission to MBBS course has not crossed 300 seats before 2013, it reached 905 in 2018 and the first batch of 530 students who were admitted in 2014-15, availing special reservation facility, has completed their studies this year.

The intake of engineering students which did not cross 3,500 before 2013 has reached 6,350 this year and the first batch of 6,312 with BE degree has come out this year.Out of the total 9,1855 sanctioned posts of H-K, 64,213 posts were filled up and 28,709 posts are vacant. The sources said only 9,699 posts were filled as per provision of amendment to Article 371 (J) from January 1, 2013 till date. (Inputs from experts Sangeeta Kattimani and Chaya Degamkar)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Education sector Hyderabad-Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp