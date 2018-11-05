Fishermen try to stop fish trucks from Goa at Majali

By Express News Service

KARWAR : A week after Goa banned fish from Karwar and other parts of Karnataka citing chemical content in the catch, fishermen from Karwar tried to stop fish trucks from Goa at Majali check-post on Saturday night.The fishermen gathered at Majali check-post to check the entry of fish trucks from Goa, but the police asked them not to do so as they have not taken permission to stage a protest. Recently, Goa had banned fish from Karnataka due to formalin scare.

No fish container trucks from Karnataka were allowed to enter Goa. Hundreds of trucks from Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Mangaluru and Kerala had to return which caused huge losses to fishermen and contractors. However, the fishermen said Goan authorities had detected formalin in July when fishing was banned in Karnataka. Therefore, Karnataka fishermen have nothing to do with formalin.

A fisherman said when fish from Karnataka can’t enter Goa market, Goa fish is being sent to Mangaluru for processing. “The Goa government has imposed a ban on Karnataka fish. Therefore, Karnataka fishermen, including those from all the three coastal districts, will stop fish trucks coming from Goa either in Karwar or in Udupi,” he said.