Home States Karnataka

Fishermen try to stop fish trucks from Goa at Majali

No fish container trucks from Karnataka were allowed to enter Goa.

Published: 05th November 2018 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Fish

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KARWAR : A week after Goa banned fish from Karwar and other parts of Karnataka citing chemical content in the catch, fishermen from Karwar tried to stop fish trucks from Goa at Majali check-post on Saturday night.The fishermen gathered at Majali check-post to check the entry of fish trucks from Goa, but the police asked them not to do so as they have not taken permission to stage a protest. Recently, Goa had banned fish from Karnataka due to formalin scare.

No fish container trucks from Karnataka were allowed to enter Goa. Hundreds of trucks from Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Mangaluru and Kerala had to return which caused huge losses to fishermen and contractors. However, the fishermen said Goan authorities had detected formalin in July when fishing was banned in Karnataka. Therefore, Karnataka fishermen have nothing to do with formalin.

A fisherman said when fish from Karnataka can’t enter Goa market, Goa fish is being sent to Mangaluru for processing. “The Goa government has imposed a ban on Karnataka fish. Therefore, Karnataka fishermen, including those from all the three coastal districts, will stop fish trucks coming from Goa either in Karwar or in Udupi,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa fish export Majali district chemical fish

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp