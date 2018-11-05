Home States Karnataka

Getting benefit of amendment to Article 371 (J) was people’s right: Mallikarjun Kharge to TNIE

 In an interview with The New Indian Express on the occasion of completing five years after the rules are implemented, Kharge said the amendment itself is a big achievement.​

Published: 05th November 2018 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Leader of the Congress Party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who was Union railway minister in the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh cabinet (UPA-2),  played a key role in bringing an amendment to Article 371 (J) for Hyderabad Karnataka region in December 2012. In an interview with The New Indian Express on the occasion of completing five years after the rules are implemented, Kharge said the amendment itself is a big achievement.

TNIE: People staged protests for over a decade for getting the benefit of amendment to Article 371 (J). Do you justify their struggle?
Kharge: Getting the benefit of amendment to Article 371 (J) was the right of people of Hyderabad Karnataka region as Telangana and Vidarbha which were also part of erstwhile Hyderabad state (prior to 17th September 1947) were given the benefit of amendment to Article 371 (J). 

TNIE: What role did you play in realising the dreams of people?
Kharge: People raised their voice for bringing an amendment to Article 371 (J) on the lines of Telangana and Vidarbha. They staged different types of agitations. I was instrumental in giving a shape to realise the dream of people of my region. 

TNIE:  Your views about Hyderabad Karnataka Region Development Board?
Kharge: The development board is constituted to create infrastructure facilities in the region and is doing a good job.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp