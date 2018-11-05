Getting benefit of amendment to Article 371 (J) was people’s right: Mallikarjun Kharge to TNIE

By Express News Service

Leader of the Congress Party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who was Union railway minister in the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh cabinet (UPA-2), played a key role in bringing an amendment to Article 371 (J) for Hyderabad Karnataka region in December 2012. In an interview with The New Indian Express on the occasion of completing five years after the rules are implemented, Kharge said the amendment itself is a big achievement.

TNIE: People staged protests for over a decade for getting the benefit of amendment to Article 371 (J). Do you justify their struggle?

Kharge: Getting the benefit of amendment to Article 371 (J) was the right of people of Hyderabad Karnataka region as Telangana and Vidarbha which were also part of erstwhile Hyderabad state (prior to 17th September 1947) were given the benefit of amendment to Article 371 (J).

TNIE: What role did you play in realising the dreams of people?

Kharge: People raised their voice for bringing an amendment to Article 371 (J) on the lines of Telangana and Vidarbha. They staged different types of agitations. I was instrumental in giving a shape to realise the dream of people of my region.

TNIE: Your views about Hyderabad Karnataka Region Development Board?

Kharge: The development board is constituted to create infrastructure facilities in the region and is doing a good job.