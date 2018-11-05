Plans afoot to restart rafting in Madikeri

By Express News Service

MADIKERI : Deputy Commissioner Sreevidya P I, with an aim to bring back tourists to the district, has decided to take steps to re-start rafting at Dubare elephant camp near Kushalnagar. The DC asked officials of Cauvery Irrigation Corporation to survey the water level of Cauvery at Dubare and submit a report about the practicability of starting rafting.

The DC, who is also the president of rafting monitoring committee, headed a meeting with the officials concerned alongside members of Dubare Rafting Association. With an intention to ensure safety of both the staff and tourists, Sreevidya asked the association to implement insurance policies. “Certain guidelines are being drafted to promote tourism and rafting activity.

Security personnel will be appointed by the administration for each raft and they will be accompanying the raft guide and the raft owner,” the DC ordered. She, however, added rafting will be restarted at Dubare only after the rafters get ‘no objection certificate’ from the departments concerned and after considering the reports submitted by the Cauvery Irrigation Corporation about feasibility of rafting.