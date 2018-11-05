Security to be beefed up for Tipu Jayanti celebrations  

By Express News Service

MADIKERI : While the countdown has begun for Tipu Jayanti celebrations on November 10, the Kodagu district administration is gearing up to increase security to avoid any untoward incidents on the D-Day. Deputy Commissioner Sreevidya P I and Kodagu SP Dr Suman Pannekar have held meetings in this regard and are said to have studied the issue thoroughly to implement the necessary precautionary measures. The duo confirmed that a ban on liquor sale, imposition of Section 144 and arrangements for increased police security will be in place for November 10 in the district.

Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Kodagu had taken a violent turn in 2015 and that led to communal clashes, killing two. Following the unrest in Kodagu during the celebration of Tipu Jayanti, K P Manjunath, a resident of Hysodluru, had filed Public Interest Litigation (PIL) requesting to ban the forced celebration of Tipu Jayanti.

While the case is ongoing, the high court had recently fined the state government a sum of `1,000 as the government had not responded with any objections before the hearing day. The court has now asked the state government to file an objection on or before November 9 which would be the next hearing day in the HC.

While Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had avoided the talk about Tipu Jayanti in Kodagu and had pushed away the topic, saying he had better things to discuss, he also said in Bengaluru that the previous government’s stand on the celebration will be continued.

Following this declaration by the CM, Kannada and Culture Department passed orders to authorities in every district to make arrangements for Tipu Jayanti celebrations like previous years. “Tipu Jayanti will be celebrated this year by the coalition government. Orders for arrangement for the same have been handed over to Kannada Samkruthi Ilake,” confirmed Minister Jayamala.

‘Celebrations as per govt directions’

Hassan: Tipu Jayanti will be celebrated as per the state government’s orders, Minister for Kannada and Culture Jayamala said. She was speaking after visiting Hasanamba temple in Hassan on Sunday. When asked about opposition by BJP leaders, Jayamala said that being in opposition, they are bound to oppose the jayanti. “I am unaware why Tipu Jayanti was opposed by the BJP. I am not interested to comment on every remark,” she said.

Jayanti will be celebrated this year too: Siddu

Dharwad: “Like every year, Tipu Jayanti will be celebrated this year too. A meeting was held with Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in this regard,” said former chief minster Siddaramaiah. He told reporters at Hubballi airport on Sunday that the coalition government has decided to celebrate the Tipu Jayanti and there should be no confusion over the same.

HDK will lose CM’s post if jayanti is held: Eshwarappa

Shivamogga: Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa has said the state government should drop the decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti if H D Kumaraswamy wants to continue to be Chief Minister. Eshwarappa told reporters on Sunday that Kumaraswamy had opposed the celebration of Tipu Jayanti when he was in the opposition. “Since Kumaraswamy is at the mercy of the Congress, he is supporting the celebration.”