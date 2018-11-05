Home States Karnataka

Tipu Jayanthi controversy: Union Minister Ananth Hegde asks to be excluded from celebrations

The Congress party considers him as the first freedom fighter to have opposed the British rule on India.

Published: 05th November 2018 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde has condemned the Karnataka government's decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of 18th century Mysore ruler, Tipu Sultan, on November 10 and has asked them not to be invited to the event marking the celebration.

Tipu Sultan had fought against the British and died in 1799 while defending his capital Srirangapatna (present-day Mandya).

Several leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, claims that the ruler was "against Kannada language and anti-Hindu" and thus flay the state government for celebrating his birth anniversary or Tipu Jayanti.

The Congress party considers him as the first freedom fighter to have opposed the British rule on India.

The Officer on Special Duty to Hedge wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka stating that even after the incidents of violence witnessed across the state last year during the celebrations, the state government's decision to glorify Tipu Sultan is "unfortunate".

"History says that Tipu was anti-Hindu and anti-Kannadiga. Earlier when the government had gone ahead with the move there were state-wide protests and sporadic incidents of violence were witnessed. It is unfortunate that the government still wants to glorify him and we condemn it," the letter read.

"I hereby would like to inform you to not mention my name in the invitee's list for Tipu Jayanthi," it added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said that although the state government has decided to celebrate Tipu Jayanti, there will be restrictions on celebrations as well as protests.

"Government will celebrate Tipu Jayanti, but all processions, both for and against have been banned. We have requested 10 companies of RAF from the Centre. All officers have been informed," Parameshwara told reporters here.

Last year, the Karnataka government headed by former chief minister Siddaramaiah decided to celebrate Tipu Jayanti on his birth anniversary on November 10.

Popularly known as the Tiger of Mysore, Tipu Jayanti has become a controversial figure, especially since 2015, when the BJP and the Congress fought over the need to celebrate the 18th-century ruler's birthday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tipu Jayanthi Ananth Hegde

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Hiralal
    Why do we celebrate the Tipu Jayanti knowing well that the history about him being pious ruler is distorted. Tipu was tyrant who fought for his personal survival and not for the country.
    25 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp