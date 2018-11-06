12 Karnataka villages in the grip of acute drinking water crisis

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: As many as 12 villages, including Neersagar, in Kalghatagi taluk are deprived of pure drinking water. Ironically, these villages are located close to the Neerasagar reservoir, which supplies drinking water to Hubballi and surrounding areas.The villagers, with the help of an NGO, filled a petition against the authorities and demanded justice in 2016. They point out that the ground water in the area is contaminated due to presence of fluoride content. Hearing the petition, the High Court had directed the authorities to provide pure drinking water, besides fixing a deadline to find a permanent solution to the problem. But till date, nothing has been done and the villages continue to dependent on borewell water.

Apart from Neersagar village, G Basavanakoppa, Kannenayanakoppa, Kalasakoppa, Dobrikoppa, Shigigatta, Muttagi, Hemmatti, Gamyapur, Lingankoppa, Jammihal, Jodahalli and Dummavada are the other villages that are facing drinking water problem.A resident of Gamyapur accused the authorities and elected representatives of neglecting the rural areas and health of people. “We have been fighting for drinking water for many years, but none of the concerned have responded positively to it. There are 70 borewells and 12 villages are dependent on them. We are only getting assurances,” he rued.

“Due to presence of fluoride in the ground water, it is affecting the health of villagers. Skin-related issues and immunity problems are commonly found,” he added.Seema Saadikha, a doctor, said she recently visited the village and examined 250 people of the village at a health camp. Of them, around 200 were found to be suffering from waterborne diseases. The symptoms of nephrolithiasis were also detected.

Rahul Khatavakar, a staff of the government hospital at Dummavada village, said water is being inspected every month and they have not found any contamination. In connection with diseases, he said he is not aware of any such health issues as most of them go to city hospitals.Rajashekar Munvalli, assistant executive engineer of Rural Water Supply, disagreed to the allegations and said there is no drinking water problem at present.A civic activist from Dharwad said linking of Kali river is the only solution to meet the water needs of rural Dharwad.