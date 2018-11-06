Disfigure rangolis and you will be punished: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Throwing garbage on rangolis drawn on the ‘black spots’ to beautify them by removing garbage amounts to a direct challenge to law, the Karnataka High Court on Monday said and asked the state and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to examine the relevant rules and ensure that the provisions relating to offences and penalties for such defaults would be seriously applied against those throwing garbage indiscriminately.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S Sujatha has also asked the state and the BBMP to maintain the data of offenders and send it to the Crime Records Bureau to keep vigil on them. “There have been attempts by the BBMP to clean the city. Some people are daring the law by throwing garbage on rangolis. Ask the police to put criminal law in motion,” the court told the Advocate General. On the last date of hearing, the court had asked the Advocate General to ask the city police to evolve a methodology to check garbage throwers using beat police and CCTV footage.

Before this, D N Nanjunda Reddy, senior counsel with V Sreenidhi, counsel appearing for the BBMP, submitted that since the last date of hearing, the work of removal of old garbage had been undertaken and he shall be filing a specific affidavit in that regard. Reddy raised the concern that even after identified black spots were cleaned with the removal of garbage and beautified by sincere efforts of the pourakarmikas by several methods, including putting rangolis, challenges are being faced where garbage is thrown on such spots over again and even the rangolis are disfigured.

“We expect this aspect to be discussed in the meeting of the coordination committee headed by the Chief Secretary too and the suggestions as also the steps taken may be placed before the coordination committee for consideration. However, the BBMP is expected to continue with the work undertaken, apart from striving to bring about optimum levels of daily maintenance and cleanliness in the city of Bengaluru,” the court added.

‘Make suggestions to BBMP, not in court’

During the hearing, a person named M Mahesh Reddy attempted to intervene in the matter, saying that he had some suggestions to make. The court said that the matter was being attended to by the officers concerned, “We are not permitting indiscriminate intervention in the matter but, suggestions, if any, may be properly made in the office of the commissioner, BBMP, for appropriate consideration.”

“Having regard to the circumstances that other PIL matters co-related with the municipal functions are being taken up on Saturdays, this matter is also ordered to be poted on Saturday. That is on December 15, 2018,” the court said.

Rural Bengaluru also BBMP’s responsibility: HC

“BBMP cannot limit itself to just Bengaluru, it includes some parts of Bengaluru rural also. Throwing garbage even after beautifying the black spots is a matter of concern. Watch regularly, invoke offence, identify persons, instead of expressing inability. How many people you have fined? If somebody kills civic sense, it is in conflict with law,” HC told BBMP when it said that it has imposed fine on 50 people for dumpind garbage indiscriminately, after beautifying the black spots.